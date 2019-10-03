Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NUW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.79. 990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,817. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.