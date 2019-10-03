Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $39.72 Million Position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 888,052 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $39,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 380.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bryan Mckeag purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.76 per share, with a total value of $41,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.99. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

