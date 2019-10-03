Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $40.25 Million Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1,910.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $40,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 258,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 735,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,442,000 after acquiring an additional 40,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 17,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $476,274.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,667.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $547,787.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,488. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $25.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

