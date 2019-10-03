Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $38.30 Million in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 713,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,298,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Texas Roadhouse as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.70.

In other news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,277,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $69.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

