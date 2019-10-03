Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,983,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of WABCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in WABCO by 176.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,314,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,252,000 after buying an additional 839,507 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in WABCO by 338.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 876,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,268,000 after buying an additional 676,832 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in WABCO by 117.7% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,137,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,867,000 after buying an additional 615,173 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its position in WABCO by 360.7% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 529,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,251,000 after buying an additional 414,800 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in WABCO during the second quarter valued at about $52,324,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

WBC opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.48 and a 200 day moving average of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.90 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. WABCO had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 27.31%. Equities research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.