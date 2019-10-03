Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years.

NCB remained flat at $$16.60 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

