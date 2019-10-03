Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:JMF)

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.38. 3,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,534. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $11.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships operating in the energy sector. Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund was formed on February 24, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.

