Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd alerts:

Shares of JRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.52. 66,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,164. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Read More: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.