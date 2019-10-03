Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.74. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,531. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $11.99 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.