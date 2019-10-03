Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NIQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 2,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.33. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $13.89.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Company Profile

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

