Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,538. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

