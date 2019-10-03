Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.09

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and traded as low as $14.99. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 16,337 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

In other news, insider Scott C. Caraher sold 11,122 shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $167,830.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

