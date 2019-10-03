Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NBB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. 26,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,659. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.70 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

