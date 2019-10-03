NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.90.

NXPI stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.32. 2,440,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,677,630. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $453,755.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,738.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $39,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

