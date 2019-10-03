Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis raised its position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.24% of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit worth $18,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OAK remained flat at $$51.52 on Wednesday. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $313.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,630,899 shares of company stock valued at $7,717,823 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

