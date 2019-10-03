Obyte (GBYTE) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Obyte has a market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $2,482.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obyte has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.66 or 0.00252341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003320 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000857 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

