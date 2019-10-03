Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and $1.05 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Bittrex, LBank and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 40% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00190436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.01006285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00023789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089293 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinTiger, LBank, Kucoin, Upbit, FCoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

