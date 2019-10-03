Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OPI. Royal Bank of Canada raised Office Properties Income Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Office Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.65. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $42.76.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 6,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

