Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 23,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,474. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,358.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 855,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.