ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

ONE Gas stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.80. 134,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.29.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other ONE Gas news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,186.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

