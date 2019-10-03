Online One Day Volume Reaches $4,595.00 (OIO)

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Online token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Online has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Online has a total market cap of $896,623.00 and approximately $4,595.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00190230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.01008423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00024089 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00089939 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Online Profile

Online was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. The official website for Online is online.io. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Online’s official message board is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Online

Online can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Online should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Online using one of the exchanges listed above.

