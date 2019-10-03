Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Open Text to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,950. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.51 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Open Text by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,922,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,204,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,811,000 after purchasing an additional 206,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Open Text by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,734,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,070,000 after purchasing an additional 251,035 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Open Text by 3.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,577,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Open Text by 9.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,332,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,397,000 after purchasing an additional 209,429 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

