Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Director Carl Pascarella Sells 240,000 Shares

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) Director Carl Pascarella sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPRT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 8,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,810. Oportun Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

