Oppenheimer Analysts Give Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) a $415.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $415.00 price target on Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TREE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lendingtree from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lendingtree from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.67.

TREE traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.34. 127,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,962. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $308.84 and its 200 day moving average is $359.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lendingtree has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Neil Salvage sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,480,275.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,016 shares of company stock valued at $11,351,290 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth about $24,970,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 62.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 30,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 233.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 23,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth about $9,577,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the second quarter worth about $9,198,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

