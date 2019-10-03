ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ORIX by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,633,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 754.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Shares of IX traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.98. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.15.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.