Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ORA. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.89. 175,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bob Sullivan sold 13,212 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $957,605.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $626,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,712 shares of company stock worth $2,582,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 321,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,385,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,589,000 after purchasing an additional 99,904 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.