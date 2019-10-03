Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Exchanges

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000330 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, CoinBene, TOPBTC and Coinbe. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $967,839.00 and $99,030.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00190077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.01007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00023639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Ormeus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, TOPBTC, Bibox, Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinBene, HitBTC, Coinbe and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

