Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of GL traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $96.92.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.26%. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $336,355.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,441,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,936 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.