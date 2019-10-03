Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,103 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 12,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 109,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. H&H International Investment LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. 3,342,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,489,624. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,794 shares of company stock worth $12,846,450. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.65 price objective on the stock. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

