Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $932,000 Holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 6,620.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,030 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 238,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 93,308 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 237,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 58,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 159,215 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORRF traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $21.42. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $249.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORRF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 5,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $117,635.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,611.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

