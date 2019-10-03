Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 176 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

VBR stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.37. 8,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,562. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $138.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.96.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

