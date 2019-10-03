Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp stock remained flat at $$12.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. 188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173. Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Ottawa Savings Bancorp had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts.

