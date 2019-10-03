OWNDATA (OWN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $589,642.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One OWNDATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market cap of $589,642.00 and approximately $18,729.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00079253 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00388352 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012300 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008853 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata.

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.