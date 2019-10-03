Oxycoin (OXY) One Day Volume Tops $23.00

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Oxycoin has traded up 114.2% against the dollar. Oxycoin has a market cap of $161,199.00 and $23.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxycoin alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Oxycoin Coin Profile

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. Oxycoin’s official message board is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxycoin Coin Trading

Oxycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.