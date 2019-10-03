Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Shares Up 2.9%

Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 419,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 456,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, uranium, and lithium. It has option agreements to own a 100% interest in the Tully West Gold Property located west of the Tully/Timmins North Gold Deposit in Ontario; and interests in mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario, as well as the Birch Gold Property located in Ontario; Lincoln Property, a lithium project in Nevada; Uchi Gold Property located in Ontario; and Bellary Dome project located in Mt.

