PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) PT Lowered to $39.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 104,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $311.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.71 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Christian sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $359,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,952.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,171,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,010,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.