Paloma Partners Management Co Takes $241,000 Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.10% of Cincinnati Bell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 8.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cincinnati Bell by 18.8% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $254.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $384.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,852.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $62,075. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

