PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Sells $218,183.44 in Stock

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $218,183.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,740,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PAR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.92. 91,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,473. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $370.76 million, a PE ratio of -73.94 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. PAR Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,349,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 282,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,149,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,525,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

