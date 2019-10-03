Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires 79,807 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 1,288.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,807 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,959,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 74,905 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $878,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 648.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after purchasing an additional 749,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 5.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 454,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMC. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

AMC stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

