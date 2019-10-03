Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys 96,610 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 760.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,610 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.12% of Knowles worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at $384,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 100.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 4.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

KN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

NYSE KN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,603. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 9,256 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $174,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,505.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,538 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

