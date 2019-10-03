Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases New Shares in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 74.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.64. 352,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,725. Alkermes Plc has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.29 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alkermes Plc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.45.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,585,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

