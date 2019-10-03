Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 1,385 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. owned about 0.06% of Freshpet worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freshpet by 21.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Freshpet by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Freshpet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Freshpet by 21.4% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Freshpet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

FRPT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freshpet Inc has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Basto bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $247,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at $915,867.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

