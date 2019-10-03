Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $325,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 805,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 189,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,200,000 after purchasing an additional 714,210 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $243,586.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,159. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. 31,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,019. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $238.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.08 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.