Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Trims Position in Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $514,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,344.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $6,671,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. 22.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $151.78 million, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Medallion Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $24.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.52 million. Medallion Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Medallion Financial Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.