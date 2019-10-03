Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,685,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $271.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.04.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.74. 962,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,078. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $307.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.67 and a 200 day moving average of $263.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.