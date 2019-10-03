Park National Corp OH Has $17.27 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Green Valley Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 494,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,985,000 after buying an additional 70,345 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.47. 52,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,079. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.14.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

