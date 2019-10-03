Park National Corp OH Has $9.33 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Park National Corp OH lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.49.

AXP stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.92. 2,691,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,835,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

