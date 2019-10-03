Park National Corp OH Purchases 6,488 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 126.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TJX Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,558,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 132,858 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. 182,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,355. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

