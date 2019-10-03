Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,926 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 581,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 61,345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,359,000 after buying an additional 36,066 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000.

FPE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.72. 35,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,185. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $19.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 5.5%.

