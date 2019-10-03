Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $372.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.33. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $39.14.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.60 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James W. Wert purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $69,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 625,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,397,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Park-Ohio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

